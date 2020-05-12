Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty drops 100 points

New Delhi: Markets opened in the negative zone on Tuesday amidst tepid cues from the global market.

The BSE Sensex fell 407.71 points or 1.29 percent to 31,153.51 in early trade. On the other hand the NSE Nifty dropped 106.50 points or 1.15 percent to 9,132.70.

The major losers in Sensex pack were Asian Paint, HDFC Bank, Maruti, HUL, HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, M&M, SBI, and Bajaj Finance, falling upto 3.17 percent. On the other hand shares of NTPC, Sun Pharma, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Ultrachem, Powergrid and Titan rose upto 1.10 percent.

In the previous session on Monday, BSE Sensex ended at 31,561.22, down 81.48 points or 0.26 per cent. Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty fell over 220 points from its day's peak to close at 9,239.20, dropping 12.30 points or 0.13 per cent.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan stumbled more than 1%, snapping two straight sessions of gains.

Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index was among the hardest hit, down 1.4% followed closely by Australia , off 1.3%. Chinese shares dithered in early trade with the blue-chip CSI300 index off a shade. South Korea`s KOSPI faltered 0.9%, a Reuters report said.