Sensex today

Sensex flat, Nifty around 11,950 as markets open; BHEL, Sun Pharma in focus

Around 9:16 am, the Sensex was down 16 points at 40559.17, and the Nifty was trading 12 points down at 11955.50.

Sensex flat, Nifty around 11,950 as markets open; BHEL, Sun Pharma in focus

MUMBAI: The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes edged lower in trade on Friday tracking weak global cues. Around 9:16 am, the Sensex was down 16 points at 40559.17, and the Nifty was trading 12 points down at 11955.50.

NTPC, Sun Pharma, ITC, Nestle, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Tata Motors were among the major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and BPCL.

Among sectors, except bank and IT, all other indices are trading higher.

Live TV

Meanwhile, oil prices were toppled from their highest in nearly two months on Friday by doubts over future demand for crude as uncertainty continues to shroud a potential US-China trade deal, and along with it the health of the global economy.

The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.75 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 71.76.

