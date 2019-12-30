Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty crosses 12,250; Bharti Airtel, Adani Port advance

Indian indices opened on a positive note on Monday (December 30) with the Sensex gaining 110.77 points or 0.27% to touch 41685.91. The Nifty advanced 32.20 points or 0.26% to reach 12,278 points. A total of 530 shares have opened in green, 191 shares declined, and 59 shares are unchanged.

Nifty Bank went past its earlier high of 32,502.80 to touch a new high of 32,534.45. M&M, Adani Port, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank were among major gainers, while Yes Bank, Coal India and Zee Entertainment were the prominent losers. HDFC Bank and ITC were the main contributors to the gain in Sensex as they accounted for over 50-point rise in the index.

On Friday (December 27), the Sensex closed 411.38 points up or 1.00% at 41575.14, while the Nifty ended up 119.30 points up or 0.98% at 12245.80. Among major gainers on the Nifty were Coal India, Axis Bank, BPCL, SBI and Power Grid Corp, while Yes Bank, Wipro, Britannia Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Infratel were the top losers.

About 1495 shares had advanced, and 1019 shares declined, while 163 shares remain unchanged. All the sectoral indices ended higher led by the PSU bank, infra, energy, auto, metal, IT and pharma.