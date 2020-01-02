Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty opens above 12,200; Yes Bank, Tata Motors advance

Benchmark indices opened in green on Thursday (January 2) with the Sensex gaining 101.18 points or 0.24% to reach 41407.20. At 09:16 hrs IST, the Nifty was up 26.70 points or 0.22% at 12209.20. About 474 shares have advanced, 122 shares declined, and 31 shares are unchanged.

Tata Steel, Hindalco, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Motors were among major gainers on the Indices, while Zee Entertainment, Sun TV, Titan and UPL were the prominent losers.

The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.25 per dollar on Thursday after closing at 71.22 on Wendesday.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed 52.28 points higher or 0.13 percent at 41306.02, while the Nifty ended adding 21.20 points at 12189.70. The top gainers were Power Grid, NTPC, and Infosys while Titan Company, IndusInd Bank and ONGC remained the top laggards.

About 1337 shares advanced, 1062 shares declined, while 192 shares remained unchanged.

Among stocks, JSW Steel gained by 1.15 per cent to trade at Rs 273.15 per share while Vedanta moved up by 0.98 per cent and Tata Steel by 0.73 per cent. Adani Ports added gains of 1.97 per cent and engineering major Larsen & Toubro ticked up by 1.5 per cent. The other prominent gainers were index heavyweight Reliance Industries, Bharti Infratel, Wipro and Indian Oil Corporation. However, among the losers were IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Coal India, ONGC and Nestle India.