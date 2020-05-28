Sensex gains 140 points, Nifty opens above 9,350

Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday (May 28) with the Sensex gaining 139.93 points or 0.44% at 31745.15, and the Nifty advancing 39.45 points or 0.42% at 9354.40.

About 520 shares have advanced, 163 shares declined, and 37 shares are unchanged.

Benchmark indices traded in green in the pre-opening session. At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 350.00 points or 1.11% at 31955.22, while the Nifty gained 86.40 points or 0.93% at 9401.35.

A total of 24 companies, including TVS Motor, Lupin, and Federal Bank, will announce their March quarter results on Thursday.

On Wednesday (May 27), markets ended on a higher note led by rally in banking and financial stocks.

The BSE Sensex soared 995.92 points or 3.25 percent to 31,605.22. On the other hand the NSE Nifty closed 285.90 points or 3.17 percent higher at 9,314.95.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, SBI, HDFC, Infosys, TCS, LT, and Hero Motocorp, rising upto 13.46 points. Major losers were Sun Pharma, UltraChem, Titan, Asian Paint, Maruti and Powergrid, falling upto 1.85 percent.