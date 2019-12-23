Sensex gains 17 points, Nifty above 12,250; RIL plunges 2%

Benchmark indices traded flat on Monday (December 23) after overcoming opening losses. The BSE Sensex gained 17 points, or 0.04 per cent, to reach 41,700 points, while the Nifty50 index remained at around 12,280 points.

Hindalco, Vedanta, Wipro, BPCL, Titan, Tata Motors and HUL are among major gainers on the indices, while RIL, Yes Bank, SBI, Britannia Industries, Gail and Bharti Airtel were the biggest losers. Nifty Metal index gained around 1%, followed by Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG indexes as they both advanced 0.5 per cent each.

The S&P BSE MidCap index gained 50 points, or 0.34 per cent, and the S&P BSE SmallCap index advanced 25 points, or 0.2 per cent.