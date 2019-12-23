हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Sensex gains 17 points, Nifty above 12,250; RIL plunges 2%

Benchmark indices traded flat on Monday (December 23) after overcoming opening losses. The BSE Sensex gained 17 points, or 0.04 per cent, to reach 41,700 points, while the Nifty50 index remained at around 12,280 points.

Sensex gains 17 points, Nifty above 12,250; RIL plunges 2%

Benchmark indices traded flat on Monday (December 23) after overcoming opening losses. The BSE Sensex gained 17 points, or 0.04 per cent, to reach 41,700 points, while the Nifty50 index remained at around 12,280 points.

Hindalco, Vedanta, Wipro, BPCL, Titan, Tata Motors and HUL are among major gainers on the indices, while RIL, Yes Bank, SBI, Britannia Industries, Gail and Bharti Airtel were the biggest losers. Nifty Metal index gained around 1%, followed by Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG indexes as they both advanced 0.5 per cent each.

The S&P BSE MidCap index gained 50 points, or 0.34 per cent, and the S&P BSE SmallCap index advanced 25 points, or 0.2 per cent.

Tags:
Sensexsensex openingBSE SensexNifty
Next
Story

Sensex opens 20 points up, Nifty at 12258; Tata Motors, SBI, HCL Tech gain

Must Watch

PT44M34S

Taal Thok Ke: क्या CAA और NRC पर PM Modi ने विपक्ष की 'भ्रम फैक्ट्री' का किया अंत?