Sensex gains 180 points, Nifty at 9,314; HDFC Bank, Infosys advance

Indian benchmark indices opened in green on Monday (April 20) with the BSE Sensex gaining 179.35 points or 0.57% at 31,768.07, and the Nifty advancing 47.50 points or 0.51% at 9314.25. About 764 shares advanced, 173 shares declined, and 54 shares remained unchanged.

HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Vedanta, and Adani Ports were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while ONGC, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's, Tata Motors, and Cipla were the worst losers.

Benchmark indices traded higher in the pre-opening session with the Sensex up 387.22 points or 1.23% at 31975.94, and the Nifty moving ahead 133.60 points or 1.44% at 9400.35.

On Friday (April 17), benchmark indices ended in the green for the second consecutive day after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced significant measures aimed at infusing liquidity in the system.

The BSE Sensex gained 986.11 points or 3.22% to close at 31588.72, while Nifty advanced 273.95 points or 3.05% to end the day at 9266.75. About 1685 shares advanced, 696 shares declined, and 177 shares remained unchanged.

Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Nestle, HUL, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra.