Sensex gains 220 points, Nifty ends above 11,800

The stock markets continued their bull run on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex gaining 220.03 points to close at 40,051.87, while Nifty advanced 57.20 points to end the day at 11,844.10. A total of 1356 shares gained, 1117 declined and 168 shares remained unchanged. Nifty bank also hit 30,000-mark for the first time since September 27.

Shares of Sun Pharma Advanced, ITI, SREI Infrastructure, BHEL, Syndicate Bank, IndiGo, NBCC (India), GAIL and Bank of India were among the major gainers while stocks of IIFL Finance, Bharti Infratel, YES Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Birlasoft and Dr. Lal Pathlabs were among the major losers. Except auto and metal, all other sectoral indices ended in green, including the PSU bank, IT, FMCG, infra and energy.

Tech stocks also went up on Wednesday with the BSE Tech index advancing 1.4 per cent in the intraday trade. Tech major ITI gained over 10 per cent, shares of TCS skyrocketed 2.86 per cent, Bharti Airtel shares jumped 2.29 per cent.

State Bank of India (SBI) share price went up 3.42 per cent, RBL Bank shares registered a growth of 4.36 per cent while Axis Bank gained 1.28 per cent. The shares of Yes Bank, however, plunged 3.69 per cent. Reliance Industries Limited or RIL share price surged 0.79 per cent, shares of Oil India Limited shot up 3.71 per cent while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd or HPCL went up 2.52 per cent.

Among the major Asian markets, the Japanese Nikkei lost 0.57 per cent, Kospi went down 0.59 per cent, Hang Seng fell 0.44 per cent while the Shanghai market shed 0.5 per cent.