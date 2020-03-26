Sensex gains 243 points, Nifty at 8,371; Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra gain

Indian indices opened in green on Wednesday (March 26) with the BSE Sensex advancing 243.93 points or 0.85% at 28779.71, and the Nifty gaining 53.85 points or 0.65% at 8371.70.

IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and HDFC were among major gainers on Nifty, while Yes Bank, Grasim, JSW Steel, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki were prominent losers.

Indian benchmark indices traded higher in the pre-opening session with the Sensex gaining 754.68 points or 2.64% at 29290.46 and the Nifty advancing 84.30 points or 1.01% at 8402.15.

Indian rupee opened flat at 75.87 per dollar on Thursday after closing at 75.88 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday (March 25), equity benchmark indices closed in the green amid expectations of fiscal measures being announced by the government. The Sensex was up 1,861.75 points or 6.98% at 28535.78, while the broader Nifty ended up 516.80 points or 6.62% at 8317.85.

Major gainers on the Nifty were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim Industries and UPL and top loser stocks were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, IOC, and Coal India. About 1194 shares advanced, 976 stocks declined, while 153 shares remain unchanged.

During the afternoon trade on Wednesday, equity benchmark indices ticked up by 4 per cent as Asian shares extended a rally after Wall Street`s strong rebound overnight. At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was up by 1,175 points or 4.41 per cent to 27,849 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 326 points or 4.17 per cent to 8,127. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty financial service gaining by 3.7 per cent, auto by 3.4 per cent and FMCG by 1.8 per cent.