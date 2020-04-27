Sensex gains 544 points, Nifty at 9,312; Mindtree, IndusInd Bank gain

Indian indices opened in green on Monday (April 27) with the BSE Sensex gaining 544.57 points or 1.74% at 31871.79, and the Nifty up 158.05 points or 1.73% at 9,312.45. About 749 shares advanced, 161 shares declined, and 35 shares remained unchanged.

Among individual stocks, HDFC was up 2 per cent each while IndusInd Bank was up 3 per cent. Mindtree jumped around 7.5 per cent in early deals after declaring its March quarter results.

Benchmark indices traded higher in the pre-opening session with the Sensex up 276.36 points or 0.88% at 31603.58, and the Nifty gaining 06.85 points or 1.17% at 9261.25.

On Friday (April 24), equity benchmark indices ended on a negative note with the Sensex down 535.86 points or 1.68% at 31327.22, while the broader Nifty closing 159.50 points down or 1.71% at 9154.40. Major gainer on the Nifty included Reliance Industries, Britannia Industries, Cipla, and Sun Pharma, while top losers were Bajaj Finance, Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Bajaj Finserv, and Hindalco.

On the sectoral front, except energy and pharma, all other indices ended lower. About 773 shares advanced, 1545 shares declined, while 159 shares remain unchanged.