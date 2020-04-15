Sensex gains over 500 points, Nifty at 9,150

Indian equity benchmark indices opened in green on Wednesday (April 15) with the Sensex gaining 534.07 points or 1.74% at 31224.09, and the Nifty up 155.10 points or 1.72% at 9148.95. About 677 shares advanced, 130 shares declined, and 46 shares remained unchanged.

Benchmark indices traded higher in the pre-opening session with the Sensex gaining 222.43 points or 0.72% at 30912.45, and the Nifty advancing 170.10 points or 1.89% at 9163.95. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and HUL were the top contributors to the indices at opening.

The market was closed on Tuesday (April 14) due to Ambedkar Jayanti.

On Monday (April 13), benchmark indices ended lower with the Sensex down 469.60 points or 1.51% at 30690.02, while the broader Nifty also closed down 118.05 points or 1.30% at 8993.85. Major gainers on the Nifty were L&T, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, and Adani Ports while the top losers were Bajaj Finance, Zee Entertainment, Bajaj Finserv, and Titan Company.

Buying was witnessed in the metal, pharma and infra sectors, while the realty index fell 5 percent followed by auto, bank, energy, IT and FMCG.

Market sentiment was hit with global crude oil prices jumping by more than one dollar a barrel after top producers agreed to their biggest-ever output cut.