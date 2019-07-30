Sensex hits over 2-month low, closes below 37,400

New Delhi: Markets fell for the second day today with the Sensex hitting over 2-month low while Nifty closing 5-month low on sustained foreign fund outflow amid selling in PSU banks, metal and auto stocks

The 30-share index tanked 289.13 points or 0.77 percent to 37,397.24 while the NSE Nifty closed 103.80 points or 0.93 percent to 11,085.40.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Heromotocorp, Sun Pharma, SBI, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Tata Motors, RIL, Axis Bank, ONGC and HDFC, falling upto 9.13 percent. Bucking the trend, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HCL, ITC, HDFC Bank, L&T, HUL, Infosys and NTPC ended in green, rising upto 3.19 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 704.42 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session, BSE fell 196.82 points or 0.52 percent to close at 37,688.28 while the broader NSE Nifty dropped 95.10 points or 0.84 percent to settle at 11,189.20.