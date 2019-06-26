close

BSE

Sensex jumps 157 points, Nifty closes above 11,800

New Delhi: Markets closed on a positive note for the second session on Wednesday with domestic equity indices closing 0.40 percent higher led by gains in metal, power and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex jumped 157.14 points or 0.40 percent to close at 39,592.08 while the NSE Nifty closed 51.10 points or 0.43 percent higher at 11,847.55.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack, were Vedanta, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto, rising 4.40 percent. On the other hand, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, TCS and HDFC were among the top losers, shedding up to 1.12 percent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,157.87 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 377.22 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session Tuesday, the Sensex soared 311.98 points or 0.80 percent to close at 39,434.94 while the Nifty rose 96.80 points or 0.83 percent to 11,796.45.

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updateSensex today
