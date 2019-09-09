Sensex jumps 163 points, Nifty ends above 11,000

New Delhi: After a subdued opening markets closed in the positive zone on Monday led by rally in auto, banks and FMCG stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed 163.68 points or 0.44 percent to 37,145.45 while the NSE Nifty ended 56.85 points or 0.52 percent higher at 11,003.05.

FPIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 957.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,207.20 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE barometer ended 337.35 points or 0.92 percent, higher at 36,981.77 while the Nifty closed 98.30 points or 0.91 percent at 10,946.20.