Sensex jumps 220 points, Nifty surges above 11,980

New Delhi: Markets opened in gren on Monday, led by gains in index-heavyweights amid largely positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 219.30 points or 0.54 percent 40,728.79. The NSE Nifty jumped 67.50 points or 0.57% percent to 11,981.70.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ITC, SBI, Kotak Bank, Infosys, Powergrid, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, HDFC, RIL, NTPC, Axis Bank and Asian Paint, rising upto 3.96 percent. On the other hand, mjaor losers were Tata Steel, ONGC, Titan, Ultrachem, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Nestle, Sun Pharma, HUL, M&M, IndusInd Bank, falling upto 1.23 percent.

In the previous session, the Sensex closed 326.82 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 40,509.49, while the Nifty ended 79.60 points or 0.67 per cent up at 11,914.20. Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 39.39 crore on a net basis on Friday.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% to 2-1/2-year highs, buoyed by a 2% gain in Chinese blue chips and a 1.5% rise by Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index. Japan`s Nikkei slipped 0.3%. S&P 500 futures wobbled either side of flat in the Asia session, while European futures edged higher, a Reuters report said.

Brent crude futures slipped 0.9% to $42.48 a barrel and U.S. crude futures were down about 0.8% at $40.26. Gold held steep Friday gains at $1,927, Reuters added.