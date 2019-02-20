हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Sensex jumps 235 points, Asian shares rally to 4-1/2-month peak

The BSE Sensex rose 235.08 points or 0.66 percent to 35,587.69 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 71.75 points or 0.68 percent to 10,676.10.

Sensex jumps 235 points, Asian shares rally to 4-1/2-month peak

New Delhi: Markets posted sharp gains on Wednesday buoyed by strength in Asian shares that rose to 4-1/2-month peak.

The BSE Sensex rose 235.08 points or 0.66 percent to 35,587.69 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 71.75 points or 0.68 percent to 10,676.10.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose nearly 1.0 percent to reach its highest levels since October 2, a Reuters report said. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.1 percent to six-month highs, while Korea’s Kospi and Taiwan’s index recovered to levels last seen in early October. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.75 percent to two-month highs.

Chinese shares rose 0.4 percent, extending their run of gains to 18 percent from their Jan. 4 trough, thanks to inflows of foreign funds.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
SensexNiftySensex todayNifty todaymarkets todayBSENSE
Next
Story

Sensex falls 145 points, Nifty at 10,600

Must Watch

PT1M10S

Morning Breaking: BJP, AIADMK, PMK mega alliance in Tamil Nadu for 2019 Lok Sabha polls