Sensex jumps 306 points, Nifty closes at 10,142

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Friday with the NSE Nifty rising above 10,100 level.

The BSE Sensex rose 306.54 points or 0.90 percent to close at 34,287.24 while the NSE Nifty jumped 113.05 points or 1.13 percent to 10,142.15.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 128.84 points or 0.38 per cent lower at 33,980.70, while the broader Nifty slipped 32.45 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 10,029.10.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 2,905.04 crore in the capital market on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.