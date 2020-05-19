हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex jumps 440 points, Nifty above 8,900

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Tuesday with both equity indices jumping over 1 percentage.

The BSE Sensex jumped 443.25 points or 1.48 percent to 30,472.23 while the NSE Nifty jumped 122.50 points or 1.39 percent to 8,945.75.

Other than TCS (falling 1.12 percent), all the stocks in the Sensex pack were trading in green. Major gainers were Bharti Airtel, ONGC, HDFC, Maruti, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto,            ICICI Bank, Heromoto Corp, Powergrid, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel, rising upto 5 percent.

In the previous session on Monday, Equity benchmark Sensex plunged over 1,000 points at closing dragged by losses in banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex tanked 1068.75 points or 3.44 percent to 30,028.98. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty declined 303.75 points or 3.32 percent to 8,833.10.

BSENSENiftySensex today
