हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex jumps 517 points, banking stocks rally

The BSE Sensex rose 517.22 points or 1.51 percent to 34,804.46 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty jumped 154.95 points or 1.53 percent to 10,297.10.

Sensex jumps 517 points, banking stocks rally

New Delhi: Markets started the week on positive note on Monday led by rally in Banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 517.22 points or 1.51 percent to 34,804.46 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty jumped 154.95 points or 1.53 percent to 10,297.10.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, SBI, Titan, LT, ICICI Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, RIL and Kotak Bank, rising upto 7.41 percent. Bucking the trends, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Barti Airtel and Nestle logged losses, falling upto 1.02 percent.

In the previous session on Friday, BSE Sensex rose 306.54 points or 0.90 percent to close at 34,287.24 while the NSE Nifty jumped 113.05 points or 1.13 percent to 10,142.15.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3% in early trade, with South Korea`s Kospi rising 1.4%. The Australian share market was closed for a holiday, a Reuters report said. US S&P500 futures rose 0.5% to stand near their highest levels since late February while Japan`s Nikkei opened more than 1% higher.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Stocks in focus on June 8, 2020
  • 2,56,611Confirmed
  • 7,135Deaths

Full coverage

  • 69,23,836Confirmed
  • 4,00,243Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M3S

Unlock 1.0: Malls, hotels, religious places set to reopen from today