BSE

Sensex jumps 91 points, Nifty approaches 11,900

The BSE Sensex was trading higher by 91.22 points or 0.23 percent at 39,683.30 while the NSE Nifty climbed 25.00 points or 0.21 percent to 11,872.55 in early trade.

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone ahead of the G20 Summit with the NSE Nifty approaching 11,900.

PM Narendra Modi has reached Japan for the G20 Summit during which he will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with the world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex jumped 157.14 points or 0.40 percent to close at 39,592.08 while the NSE Nifty closed 51.10 points or 0.43 percent higher at 11,847.55.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.6 percent
China led the gains with its blue-chip index up 1.4 percent. South Korea`s KOSPI index was up 0.6 percent while Hong Kong`s Hang Seng and Japan`s Nikkei jumped 0.8 percent, a Reuters report said.

 

