Sensex jumps nearly 1100 points mid-session, Nifty at 9,870

New Delhi: Market extended gains in the mid-session with the BSE Sensex jumping over 1100 points in the mid-session.

At 12.21pm the BSE Sensex edged higher by 1103.26 points or 3.37 percent to 33,823.42. The NSE Nifty was trading at 9,870.30, higher by 316.95 points or 3.32 percent.

Sentiments in the domestic market are easing amidst hope of gradual lifting of lockdowns that have been imposed to contain infection of COVID-19.

Trading in the green in the Sensex pack were Heromoto Corp, ONGC, Maruti, Tata Steel, Titan, HCL Tech, Infosys, M&M, TCS, NTPC, ICICI Bank, and L&T, rising upto 8.32 percent. However, shares of HUL, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints were trading in red, falling upto 1.84 percent.