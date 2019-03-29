Sensex jumps over 140 points, Nifty regains 11,600

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Friday with the NSE Nifty regaining 11,600 as Asian stocks also posted minor gains.

The BSE Sensex rose 165.67 points or 0.43 percent to 38,711.39 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 48.15 points or 0.42 percent to 11,618.15.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were NTPC, Vedanta, Infosys, HUL, TCS, Tata Motors, ONGC, Asian Paint, L&T, HCL, Bajaj Finance and Yes BAnk. While Maruti, Airtel, ICICI Bank, CIL, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank, falling by upto 1.42 percent.

FIIs were a net buyers worth Rs 3,594.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 2,080.22 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.