हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex jumps over 140 points, Nifty regains 11,600

FIIs were a net buyers worth Rs 3,594.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 2,080.22 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Sensex jumps over 140 points, Nifty regains 11,600

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Friday with the NSE Nifty regaining 11,600 as Asian stocks also posted minor gains.

The BSE Sensex rose 165.67 points or 0.43 percent to 38,711.39 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 48.15 points or 0.42 percent to 11,618.15.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were NTPC, Vedanta, Infosys, HUL, TCS, Tata Motors, ONGC, Asian Paint, L&T, HCL, Bajaj Finance and Yes BAnk. While Maruti, Airtel, ICICI Bank, CIL, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank, falling by upto 1.42 percent.

FIIs were a net buyers worth Rs 3,594.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 2,080.22 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

 

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todaystock market update
Next
Story

Markets end at 6-month closing highs, Rs 1.52 lakh crore added to investors' wealth

Must Watch

PT1M12S

News 50: Mamata Banerjee says BJP with using Lord Ram's name to win 2019 polls