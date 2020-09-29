Sensex jumps over 200 points in opening trade; Nifty tests 11,300

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Tuesday led by gains in index-heavyweights amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 211.15 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 38,192.78, and the NSE Nifty jumped 62.90 points or 0.56 per cent to 11,290.45.

TCS was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Titan, UltraTech Cement, the HDFC duo, Tata Steel and Infosys. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

Live TV

In the previous session, Sensex settled 592.97 points or 1.59 per cent higher at 37,981.63, while the NSE Nifty surged 177.30 points or 1.60 per cent to 11,227.55.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 26.98 crore on a net basis on Monday.

Asian markets hunkered down on Tuesday, a Reuters report said. Japan`s benchmark Nikkei average edged up 0.22% into positive territory while China`s blue-chip CSI 300 index climbed 0.51%. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.31% to 554.56. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index however was down 0.24%, wiping out morning gains.

Australia`s S&P/ASX 200 index also fell back to trade flat after earlier touching its highest level in three weeks. New Zealand`s S&P/NZX 50 index lost 0.51%, Reuters added.

With Agency Inputs