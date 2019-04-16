Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty rises above 11,700

New Delhi: Markets opened in the green on Tuesday with the NSE Nifty surging above 11,700.

The BSE Sensex jumped 203.99 points or 0.52 percent to 39,109.83 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 53.75 points or 0.46 percent to 11,744.10.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ICICI Bank, CIL, Vedanta, Heromoto corp, Asian Paint, M&M, IndusInd Bank, SBI, HCL, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel, rising upto 2.64 percent.

However, shares of ONGC, HUL, HDFC, Tata Steel, Infosys and Tata Motors were trading in red, falling upto 1.06 percent.

Asian shares neared nine-month highs. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.6 percent, Chinese shares led the growth with the blue-chip CSI300 index rising 2.2 percent. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng added 1.2 percent while South Korea`s KOSPI rose 0.7 percent. Japan`s Nikkei also joined the party, gaining 1.4 percent to the highest since early December, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs