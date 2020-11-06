Sensex jumps over 240 points in early trade, Nifty above 12,180

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Friday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights amid massive foreign fund inflow and positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 246.48 points or 0.60 percent higher at 41,586.64 in early trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 62.40 points or 0.51 percent to 12,182.70.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were RIL, M&M, NTPC, Bajaj Finserve, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Titan, rising upto 2.29 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Maruti, Nestle, Ultrachem, Axis Bank, Asian Paint, Kotak Bank, Powergrid, Bharti Airtel, ITC, LT, SBI and IndusInd Bank, falling upto 1.71 percent.

In the previous session, Sensex surged 724.02 points or 1.78 per cent to close at 41,340.16. The benchmark has wiped off all losses for the 2020 calendar year. It closed at 41,306.02 on January 1, 2020.

The broader NSE Nifty also zoomed 211.80 points or 1.78 per cent to finish at 12,120.30 on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 5,368.31 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Japan`s Nikkei average rose 0.7% to almost its best level in 30 years while MSCI`s broadest gauge of Asian Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%. US S&P futures dropped 0.3% in early Asian trade, a day after the underlying stock index rose 1.95%, a Reuters report said.

Gold eased slightly to $1,942 per ounce after jumping over 2% overnight. Oil prices were sluggish after a bout of profit-taking in early trade. Brent crude was down 1.73% at $40.22 a barrel, Reuters added.