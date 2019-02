New Delhi: Markets rallied on Monday with the Sensex jumping over 340 points on heavy foreign fund inflows and increased buying by domestic institutional investors.

The BSE Sensex ended 341.90 points or 0.95 percent higher to 36,213.38 while the NSE Nifty jumped 88.45 points or 0.82 percent to 10,880.10.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 6,311.01 crore, while DIIs made purchases of Rs 838.88 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.