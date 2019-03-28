Sensex jumps over 410 points, Nifty above 11,550

New Delhi: Markets extended big rally with both equity indices jumping over one percentage in closing trade after a dull start in the morning.

Healthy buying was witnessed in financials and IT ahead of the futures and options (F&O) contracts` expiry.

The BSE Sensex soared 412.84 or 1.08 percent to close at 38,545.72 while the NSE Nifty jumped 124.95 points or 1.09 percent to 11,570.00 .

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HCL, SBI, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, ITC, Sun Pharma, Airtel, Asian Paint, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance and Infosys, rising by upto 4.11 percent. Bucking the trend, Heromoto Corp, M&M, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and Tata steel closed in red, falling by upto 1.75 percent.

Infosys shares buoyed by the news that the IT services companywould buy controlling stake in ABN AMRO Group's mortgage administration services arm Stater N.V. Infosys earlier in the day informed in a regulatory filing that it will acquire 75 percent of the shareholding in Stater N.V While ABN AMRO will continue to hold the remaining 25 percent of the shareholding.

FIIs were a net buyers worth Rs 1,481.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) brought to the tune of Rs 134.92 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.