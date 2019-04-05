Sensex jumps over 90 points, Nifty regains 11,600

New Delhi: Markets staged a come-back on Friday on positive global cues with the NSE Nifty regaining 11,600 level.

The BSE Sensex rose 149.08 points or 0.39 percent to 38,833.80 in early trade while the NSE Nifty rose 44.95 points or 0.39 percent to 11,642.95.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Infosys, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Kotak Bank,L&T, Axis BAnk, NTPC, Tata Steel and Tata Motors, rising by upto 1.24 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed and near its highest since the end of August. It was still up 1.9 percent for the week and 13 percent for the year so far.

Japan`s Nikkei added 0.1 percent, to be 2.6 percent firmer for the week. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.04 percent.

