Sensex loses 141 points, Nifty ends below 11,150; healthcare stocks bleed

The market ended in the red for the sixth consecutive session on Monday amid growing concerns over weak macroeconomic environment. Sensex closed at 37,531.98 losing 141 points or 0.38 percent. The Nifty index plunged 48 points or 0.43 percent to close at 11,126.40. Among the 50 stocks in the index, 32 closed in red.

The major gaining stocks in the intraday trade session were YES Bank, Adani Green Energy, Shriram Transport Finance, National Aluminium Corporation Limited or NALCO, Indiabulls Real Estate and Steel Authority of India (SAIL), while Aurobindo Pharma, Dewan Housing Finance Limited or DHFL, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Petroleum and IDBI Bank stocks were the major losing shares on Monday.

Healthcare stocks were the worst hit as the BSE Healthcare index lost 2.43 per cent in the intraday trade. Healthcare major Alembic share price went down 5.95 per cent, Aurobindo Pharma shares plunged over 20 per cent, shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shed 9.41 per cent, Lupin counter went down 3.29 per cent, Medicamen Biotech went southward 6.54 per cent while Piramal Enterprises scrip went off over 8 per cent.

Among major Asian markets, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index went down 0.16 per cent, South Korean Kospi gained 0.05 per cent, Hang Seng plunged 1.11 per cent while the Shanghai market crashed 0.92 per cent.