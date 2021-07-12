हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE Sensex

Sensex, Nifty end flat in highly volatile trade; realty stocks rally

Bharti Airtel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping around 1 percent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and PowerGrid.

Sensex, Nifty end flat in highly volatile trade; realty stocks rally

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note after a volatile session on Monday, following a mixed trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 13.50 points or 0.03 percent lower at 52,372.69, while the broader NSE Nifty inched 2.80 points or 0.02 percent higher at 15,692.60.

Bharti Airtel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping around 1 percent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 74.58 against the US dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.47 percent lower at USD 74.44 per barrel.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSE SensexNSE NiftySensexNifty 50market closing
Next
Story

Sensex surges in early trade, Nifty tops 15,770; PSU banks gain

Must Watch

PT8M40S

Bollywood Breaking: Comeback of 'Pavitra Rishta' after 7 years with a new look!