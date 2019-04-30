close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex, Nifty end lower; Yes Bank plunges 30%

The BSE Sensex closed with 0.09 percent or 35.78 points loss at 39,031.55, while the NSE Nifty ended 0.06 percent or 6.50 points lower at 11,748.15.

Sensex, Nifty end lower; Yes Bank plunges 30%

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty Tuesday ended marginally lower after a volatile session, dragged by private sector lender Yes bank which posted a loss of Rs 1,506 crore in the March quarter on higher bad loans provisioning.

The BSE Sensex closed with 0.09 percent or 35.78 points loss at 39,031.55, while the NSE Nifty ended 0.06 percent or 6.50 points lower at 11,748.15.

Yes Bank shares crashed nearly 30 percent after the company reported a loss of Rs 1,506.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019, hit by higher provisioning for bad loans.

Other major Sensex laggards were IndusInd Bank, HeroMoto Corp, Maruti Suzuki, PowerGrid and Mahindra and Mahindra -- plunging as much as 5.21 percent.

Banking and auto shares mainly led the fall in the Sensex.

Shares of housing finance companies also came under heavy selling pressure with Indiabulls Housing Finance and PNB Housing finance diving as much as 6 percent.

Asian markets were mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking weak Chinese manufacturing activity.

Investors also remained cautious ahead of the US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) policy decision on Wednesday.

Tags:
BSENSEstock market updateSensex today
Next
Story

January-March PE investment deal value touches $8,451 mn: Report

Must Watch

PT12M54S

Zee Exclusive: Watch exclusive talk of Zee News with East Delhi's BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir