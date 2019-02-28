Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower, investors still cautious over India-Pak tension

New Delhi: Markets ended in red for the third straight day on Thursday amid concerns over tension between India and Pakistan and weak Asian cues.

The BSE Sensex marginally fell 37.99 points or 0.11 percent to 35,867.44. The gauge had lost 308 points in the previous two sessions. The 50-share Nifty also fell 15.70 points, or 0.13 percent, to 10,792.50.

Nifty shuttled between 10,865.70 and 10,784.85 intra-day while Sensex saw a high of 36,085.85 and low of 35,829.15.

Traders were also cautious over lingering uncertainty about the outcome of on-going US-China trade talks that has a global impact.

Top losers in the Sensex pack include TCS, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Axis Bank and Tata Steel, falling up to 3.38 percent.

On the other hand, ONGC, Coal India, Vedanta, NTPC, Yes Bank, SBI, L&T, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, RIL, PowerGrid and ITC rose up to 4.17 percent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 423.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 66.81 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

With Agency Inputs