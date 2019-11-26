Sensex touches record high of 41,045 points, Nifty jumps to 12,114; Bharti Infratel, Nestle top losers

BSE Sensex and Nifty touched fresh record high in the opening session on Tuesday (November 26). The Sensex gained 185.46 points or 0.45% to touch 41074.69, while the Nifty advanced 50.10 points or 0.41% to open at 12123.90. About 564 shares have gained, 179 shares plunged and 29 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, RIL, ITC, Asian Paints, are among major gainers, while Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Zee Entertainment and Grasim are among the major losers. All the sectoral indices traded higher after the opening of market.

The Indian rupee opened higher by 5 paise at 71.68 per dollar on Tuesday after closing at 71.73 on Monday (November 25).

On Monday (November 25), the Sensex had closed after gaining 529.82 points or 1.31 per cent at 40,889.23 to register its highest closing ever. The Nifty ended at 12,079 after advancing 164.60 points or 1.38 per cent from its previous close.