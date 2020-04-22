हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Sensex, Nifty open flat; L&T, Shree Cements gain

Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday (April 22) with the BSE Sensex plunging 3.38 points or 0.01% at 30633.33, and the Nifty losing 11.80 points or 0.13% at 8969.65. About 376 shares advanced, 419 shares declined, and 34 shares remained unchanged.

Bharti Infratel, L&T, Shree Cements were among major gainers on the indices, while ONGC, Vedanta and ICICI Bank were the prominent losers.

Benchmark indices traded positive in the pre-opening session with the Sensex gaining 483.22 points or 1.58% at 31119.93, and the Nifty up 65.05 points or 0.72% at 9046.50.

Equity benchmark indices fell on Tuesday (April 21) after crude futures prices went into negative territory for the first time. The Sensex closed 1,011.29 points down or 3.20% at 30636.71, while the broader Nifty was also down 280.40 points or 3.03% at 8981.45. 

Major gainers on the Nifty included Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, and Hero MotoCorp while IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and Hindalco Industries and Zee Entertainment were among top losers.

