Sensex, Nifty open flat; Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp gain

Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Tuesday (December 10) with the Sensex losing 7.95 points or 0.02% to open at 40479.48. Nifty plunged 1.70 points or 0.01% at 11935.80. A total of 360 shares have advanced, 202 shares went down and 29 remained unchanged.

Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Zee Ent, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, SBI and Bajaj Finance are among major gainers, while Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel and Power Grid are among the major losers.

The Indian rupee opened higher at 70.96 per dollar on Tuesday after closing at 71.05 on Monday (December 9).

Asian equity markets plummeted on Tuesday with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan losing 0.05 per cent, China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3 per cent, Australian shares plunged 0.19 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was flat.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average went down 0.38 per cent to 27,909.6, the S&P 500 declined 0.32 per cent to 3,135.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4 per cent to 8,621.83.

On Monday, the Sensex closed up 42.28 points at 40,487.43, while Nifty ended up 15.50 points at 11,937. Major gainers on the Nifty were Axis Bank, BPCL, HDFC, Adani Ports and Maruti Suzuki, while TCS, HCL Technologies, Cipla, L&T and Zee Entertainment were losers.

About 1034 shares advanced on Monday, 1431 shares declined, while 169 shares remain unchanged. Among sectors, buying saw in the metal, auto, energy, and infra stocks, while IT and FMCG witnessed selling pressure.