Sensex, Nifty open in GREEN amid festival season

New Delhi: Benchmark Indexes open with a strong rebound on Friday amid the positive cues from the global markets. Festival season has given the strong boost for the wide range of sectors including Bank, Auto, IT, & Metal. BSE Sensex climbed to 58,322 points after opening 1,087 points up. Similarly, Nifty opened at 17,322 with a gain of 308 points.

Earlier on Thursday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in red as they declined over half a per cent amid net selling in financials, auto, and realty shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 390.58 points or 0.68 % to settle at 57,235.33. The broader NSE Nifty50 fell 109.25 points or 0.64 % to end at 17,014.35.

Asia-pacific markets too are hinting for a gap-up start as Japan's Nikkei 225 was 2.69 per cent higher and South Korea’s Kospi advanced around 2 per cent in early trade. Similarly, Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations or Kosdaq jumped more than 3 per cent. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong too traded in in green with gains of around 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, US stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday as investors pulled back from bearish bets after a disappointing consumer prices report and as technical support helped drive a rebound. The S&P 500 gained 92.88 points, or 2.60 per cent, to end at 3,669.91 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 232.053 points, or 2.23 per cent, to 10,649.152. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 827.87 points, or 2.83 per cent, to 30,038.72.