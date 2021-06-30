हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sensex

Sensex, Nifty open in green, tech stocks jump high

Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by automakers and information technology stocks, while drugmaker Cipla climbed after getting a regulatory nod to import partner Moderna`s COVID-19 vaccine.

Sensex, Nifty open in green, tech stocks jump high

New Delhi: Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by automakers and information technology stocks, while drugmaker Cipla climbed after getting a regulatory nod to import partner Moderna`s COVID-19 vaccine.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.34% to 15,801.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.36% to 52,741.22 by 0354 GMT.

Markets have struggled for momentum this week after briefly scaling record highs on the back of declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-induced restrictions and a surge in vaccinations.

On Wednesday, gains in automaker stocks a day before their monthly sales supported the markets, with the Nifty Auto index gaining 0.59%. Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.7% and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty IT index added 0.48%. IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys will be kicking off India`s first-quarter earnings season over the next few weeks.

Cipla rose as much as 1.8%. The drugmaker has received regulatory approval to distribute partner Moderna`s COVID-19 vaccine in India, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The company is also among five Indian drugmakers that will jointly conduct a clinical trial in the country for Merck & Co`s experimental anti-viral drug to treat mild COVID-19.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries rose 0.3%. The company has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co to build a multi-billion-dollar chemical project in Ruwais. Also Read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary discuss 'global minimum tax'

In global markets, Wall Street`s Nasdaq index closed at a record high, helped by rising consumer confidence in an economic recovery, with Asian shares also posting gains. Also Read: Asia’s longest high-speed test track NATRAX is now in India: 5 things you need to know

