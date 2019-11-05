Sensex, Nifty open in green, YES Bank gains 6%

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened in green on Tuesday with the Sensex rising 38 points or 0.10 per cent to trade at 40,340, while the Nifty advanced 29 points or 0.25 per cent to trade at 11,970.

YES Bank added 6% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.51% stake in the troubled bank on Monday. Sun Pharma went down 0.66 per cent to trade as the top loser.

Sectorally, indices were trading mixed. Nifty Media index was the biggest loser, falling down 0.57 per cent, followed by losses in Nifty FMCG index (down 0.34 per cent). Nifty Auto, however, added 0.56 per cent.