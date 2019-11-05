close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE Sensex

Sensex, Nifty open in green, YES Bank gains 6%

YES Bank added 6% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.51% stake in the troubled bank on Monday.

Sensex, Nifty open in green, YES Bank gains 6%

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened in green on Tuesday with the Sensex rising 38 points or 0.10 per cent to trade at 40,340, while the Nifty advanced 29 points or 0.25 per cent to trade at 11,970.

YES Bank added 6% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.51% stake in the troubled bank on Monday. Sun Pharma went down 0.66 per cent to trade as the top loser. 

Sectorally, indices were trading mixed. Nifty Media index was the biggest loser, falling down 0.57 per cent, followed by losses in Nifty FMCG index (down 0.34 per cent). Nifty Auto, however, added 0.56 per cent.

Tags:
BSE Sensexsensex openingNiftyNifty opening
Next
Story

Markets close on positive note, metal stocks outperform

Must Watch

PT3M55S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day