Sensex

Sensex, Nifty opens in green; Tata Steel, Vodafone Idea gain

Tata Steel, Dish TV, Vodafone Idea, JSPL and Indiabulls Housing, are among major gainers on the Indices, while Yes Bank, SBI, RIL, Nestle and Britannia Industries were the major losers.

Sensex, Nifty opens in green; Tata Steel, Vodafone Idea gain

Indian indices opened on a positive note on Wednesday (December 11) with the Sensex gaining 87.59 points or 0.22% to reach 40327.47 and the Nifty advanced 25.00 points or 0.21% at 11881.80. A total of 393 shares have advanced, 198 shares declined, and 31 shares were unchanged. 

Tata Steel, Dish TV, Vodafone Idea, JSPL and Indiabulls Housing, are among major gainers on the Indices, while Yes Bank, SBI, RIL, Nestle and Britannia Industries were the major losers.

The Indian rupee opened higher at 70.89 per dollar on Wednesday after closing at 70.92 on Tuesday (December 10).

The Sensex on Tuesday (December 10) closed 247.55 points lower or 0.61 percent at 40239.88, while the Nifty shed 80.70 points or 0.68 percent at 11856.80. The top gainer stocks were Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, and Cipla while the top losers included YES Bank, Zee Entertainment and Power Grid. Among sectors, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty IT sub-indices lost 1.50 per cent each.

During early hours on Tuesday, equity indices languished in the negative terrain as investors awaited the outcome of new European Central Bank (ECB) boss Christine Lagarde`s first policy meeting later this week.

