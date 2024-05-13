Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2748976
NewsBusinessMarkets
SENSEX

Sensex, Nifty Tank In Early Trade On Foreign Fund Outflows; Tata Motors Down Over 7%

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 462.33 points to 72,202.14. The NSE Nifty declined 125.8 points to 21,929.40.

|Last Updated: May 13, 2024, 10:29 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sensex, Nifty Tank In Early Trade On Foreign Fund Outflows; Tata Motors Down Over 7%

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday amid continuous foreign fund outflows, weak trends from Asian markets and heavy selling in Tata Motors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 462.33 points to 72,202.14. The NSE Nifty declined 125.8 points to 21,929.40.

From the Sensex basket, Tata Motors dropped over 7 per cent despite reporting over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 17,528.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NTPC, State Bank of India, Power Grid and Mahindra & Mahindra were the other major laggards.

Sun Pharma emerged as the only gainer from the pack.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading lower while Hong Kong quoted in the positive territory.

Wall Street ended mostly higher on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,117.50 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.31 per cent to USD 82.53 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark climbed 260.30 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 72,664.47 on Friday. The NSE Nifty climbed 97.70 points or 0.44 per cent to 22,055.20.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales