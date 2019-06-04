close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NSE

Sensex opens 130 points down but holds 40,100-level

Minutes into opening, however, markets came off their opening low. The BSE Sensex was trading down by 15.08 points or 0.037 percent to 40,252.54 while the NSE Nifty was trading 7.65 points or 0.063 percent down at  12,080.90.

Sensex opens 130 points down but holds 40,100-level

New Delhi: Markets opened on a negative note on Tuesday though both Sensex and Nifty held on to  40,100 level and 12,000 mark.

Minutes into opening, however, markets came off their opening low. The BSE Sensex was trading down by 15.08 points or 0.037 percent to 40,252.54 while the NSE Nifty was trading 7.65 points or 0.063 percent down at  12,080.90.

Yesterday the 30-share index zoomed over 553.42 points or 1.39 percent to hit its lifetime closing peak of 40,267.62. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed above 12,000 mark for the first time. The index spurted over 165.75 points or 1.39 percent to 12,088.55.

Led by the sharp rally in the equity market, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies surged Rs 1,76,402.37 crore to Rs 1,56,14,416.92 crore, making the investors richer by Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

Asian shares fell on Tuesday as MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3%, after earlier rising as much as 0.18%, a Reuters report said. The broad index was pulled lower by Chinese shares. China`s blue-chip CSI300 index was 1.17% lower, and the Hang Seng lost 0.65%. Seoul`s Kospi gave up 0.16%. Japan`s Nikkei gave up early gains to turn down 0.42%.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
NSEBSENiftySensexSensex today
Next
Story

Markets end at record closing high; Sensex zooms over 550 points

Must Watch

PT2M58S

Sitaram Kesari's name removed from Congress website