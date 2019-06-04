Sensex opens 130 points down but holds 40,100-level

New Delhi: Markets opened on a negative note on Tuesday though both Sensex and Nifty held on to 40,100 level and 12,000 mark.

Minutes into opening, however, markets came off their opening low. The BSE Sensex was trading down by 15.08 points or 0.037 percent to 40,252.54 while the NSE Nifty was trading 7.65 points or 0.063 percent down at 12,080.90.

Yesterday the 30-share index zoomed over 553.42 points or 1.39 percent to hit its lifetime closing peak of 40,267.62. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed above 12,000 mark for the first time. The index spurted over 165.75 points or 1.39 percent to 12,088.55.

Led by the sharp rally in the equity market, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies surged Rs 1,76,402.37 crore to Rs 1,56,14,416.92 crore, making the investors richer by Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

Asian shares fell on Tuesday as MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3%, after earlier rising as much as 0.18%, a Reuters report said. The broad index was pulled lower by Chinese shares. China`s blue-chip CSI300 index was 1.17% lower, and the Hang Seng lost 0.65%. Seoul`s Kospi gave up 0.16%. Japan`s Nikkei gave up early gains to turn down 0.42%.

With Agency Inputs