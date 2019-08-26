Sensex opens 663 points higher after FM announces stimulus for economic growth

New Delhi: Markets posted major rally on Monday after FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced stimulus for economic growth last Friday.

The BSE benchmark Sensex on Monday opened 662.79 points higher at 37,363.95 while the surged over 170 points to reclaim the 11,000 mark.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, M&M, HDFC twins, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, L&T, ITC and Axis Bank, rallying up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, Vedanta, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Hero MotoCorp fell up to 4 per cent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced slew of measures to revive economic growth that included the most awaited rolled back of the enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-stock index closed higher by 228.23 points or 0.63 percent at 36,701.16, and the Nifty rose 88 points or 0.82 percent to close at 10,829.35.