Sensex today

Sensex opens 90 points up at 40,208.46, Nifty nears 11,868.50 in pre-open; Vodaphone Idea shares decline

NEW DELHI: Domestic stock markets opened on a positive note on Thursday, a day after sharp losses in banking stocks pulled the markets lower.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 92.4 points to touch 40,208.46 on the upside in the pre-opening session.

Around 9:07 am, the Sensex was up 63.18 points - or 0.16 per cent - at 40,179.24, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark was at 11,868.50, up 28.05 points - from the previous close. 

Vodafone Idea shares slipped nearly 14% as the markets opened.

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had closed 229.02 points - or 0.57 per cent - lower at 40,116.06 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled down 73.00 points (0.61 per cent) at 11,840.45.

On Thursday, a total of 1,431 companies, including Apollo Hospitals, NBCC, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are scheduled to announce their September quarter numbers.

