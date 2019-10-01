Sensex opens in green with a gain of 198 points, Nifty advances to 11,535

The Indian indices went up in opening bell on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex gaining 198 points at 38,865 while the 50-stock Nifty jumped 60 points to 11,535.

The major gaining shares in the opening bell were Shipping Corporation, Deepak Fertilisers, Bharat Petroleum, Container Corporation of India or CCI, YES Bank, Tata Communications and Reliance Power stocks. The major losing stocks were Reliance Capital, Vodafone Idea, Indiabulls Real Estate, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Dewan Housing or DHFL stocks.

Oil and Gas stocks led the bull run as the BSE Oil and Gas index jumped 2.2 per cent in the opening bell. Oil and Gas major Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd or BPCL share price advanced 7.33 per cent, while shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd or HPCL soared 5.78 per cent. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd or IOCL shares went up 5.09 per cent while Indraprastha Gas scrip gained 1.2 per cent.

The banking stocks also opened on a positive note on Tuesday as the BSE Banking index went up around 1.15 per cent in the opening bell session. YES Bank shares advanced .31 per cent, shares of Federal Bank went up 2.16 per cent, Axis Bank shares surged around 1.95 per cent while State Bank of India or SBI, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank added mroe than 1 per cent.