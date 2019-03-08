हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex opens nearly 100 points down, Nifty still holds 11,000

Asian stocks shuddered lower on Friday after the European Central Bank slashed its growth forecasts.

Sensex opens nearly 100 points down, Nifty still holds 11,000

New Delhi: Markets opened on a negative note on Friday though the NSE Nifty still held on to 11,000 level.

The BSE Sensex fell 42.54 points or 0.12 percent to 36,682.88 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 21.75 points or 0.20 percent to 11,036.45.

Asian stocks shuddered lower on Friday after the European Central Bank slashed its growth forecasts and launched an emergency round of policy stimulus, a Reuters report said.

Japan`s Nikkei led the way with a drop of 0.9 percent, while Australian stocks lost 0.5 percent. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3 percent, having already shed 0.9 percent the day before.

The Dow fell 0.78 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.81 percent and the Nasdaq 1.13 percent.

With Agency Inputs

