BSE

Sensex rallies 330 points ahead of Modi's swearing-in ceremony, May F&O expiry

Modi will willbe sworn-in as India's Prime Minister for a second term at 7 pm today and he will also name his new cabinet ministers.

Sensex rallies 330 points ahead of Modi&#039;s swearing-in ceremony, May F&amp;O expiry

New Delhi: Markets posted strong rally  on Thursday ahead of May derivative contracts` expiry as investors awaited appointments for key ministries at Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s swearing-in ceremony.

The BSE Sensex jumped 329.92 points or 0.84 percent to 39,831.97 while the NSE Nifty closed 84.80 points or 0.71 percent higher at 11,945.90.

Modi will willbe sworn-in as India's Prime Minister for a second term at 7 pm today and he will also name his new cabinet ministers.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 304.27 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 189.58 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

BSE, NSE, stock market update, Sensex today, Nifty
