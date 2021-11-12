हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sensex today

Sensex rallies 767 points, Nifty ends above 18,100

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 767 points on Friday on heavy buying in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index ended 767 points or 1.28 per cent higher at 60,686.69. Similarly, the Nifty rose 229.15 points or 1.28 per cent to 18,102.75.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by HDFC, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

"The momentum which was lost during the week was regained as inflation worries started fading with investors shifting their focus to good quarterly earnings, economic recovery and strong domestic macro data points,? said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains.

Major indices in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.07 per cent to USD 81.98 per barrel. 

Tags:
Sensex todayNifty 50BSE SensexBSENSENifty
