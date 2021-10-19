हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex rallies nearly 400 points to soar past 62K-mark; Nifty opens at fresh record

Extending its record-setting run, the 30-share index touched an all-time high of 62,159.78 in opening deals. It was trading 357.88 points or 0.58 per cent higher at 62,123.47.

Sensex rallies nearly 400 points to soar past 62K-mark; Nifty opens at fresh record

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 400 points to soar past the 62,000-mark in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, L&T and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.

Extending its record-setting run, the 30-share index touched an all-time high of 62,159.78 in opening deals. It was trading 357.88 points or 0.58 per cent higher at 62,123.47.

Similarly, the Nifty surged 101.05 points or 0.55 per cent to 18,578.10. It touched a new intra-day record of 18,604.45 in early deals.

L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, HUL, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel.

On the other hand, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Titan, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 459.64 points or 0.75 per cent higher at its new closing record of 61,765.59, and Nifty surged 138.50 points or 0.76 per cent to its all-time closing high 18,477.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth Rs 512.44 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended largely positive in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.05 per cent to USD 84.29 per barrel. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sensex todayNifty 50BSE SensexBSENSENifty
Next
Story

Markets at new peak: Sensex rallies 460 points; Nifty tops 18,450

Must Watch

PT8M52S

DNA: How much has the country changed with PM Modi's Startup India initiative?