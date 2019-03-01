Sensex rallies over 250 points, Nifty above 10,850

New Delhi: Markets posted strong gains on Friday on the first day of the March series amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex soared 252.22 or 0.70 percent to 36,119.66 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 72.50 points or 0.67 percent to 10,865.00.

Asian shares rose on Friday, driven by a rally in Chinese markets, a Reuters report said. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose more than 0.3 percent.

Elsewhere in the region, Japan`s Nikkei 225 gained 0.9 percent, helped by a weaker yen, while Australian shares added 0.6 percent. The gains in Asia contrast with a weaker finish on Wall Street on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.27 percent to 25,916 points, the S&P 500 lost 0.28 percent to 2,784.49 and the Nasdaq dropped 0.29 percent to 7,532.53.

With Agency Inputs