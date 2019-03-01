हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Sensex rallies over 250 points, Nifty above 10,850

Asian shares rose on Friday, driven by a rally in Chinese markets.

Sensex rallies over 250 points, Nifty above 10,850

New Delhi: Markets posted strong gains on Friday on the first day of the March series amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex soared 252.22 or 0.70 percent to 36,119.66 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 72.50 points or 0.67 percent to 10,865.00.

Asian shares rose on Friday, driven by a rally in Chinese markets, a Reuters report said. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose more than 0.3 percent.

Elsewhere in the region, Japan`s Nikkei 225 gained 0.9 percent, helped by a weaker yen, while Australian shares added 0.6 percent. The gains in Asia contrast with a weaker finish on Wall Street on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.27 percent to 25,916 points, the S&P 500 lost 0.28 percent to 2,784.49 and the Nasdaq dropped 0.29 percent to 7,532.53.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
SensexNiftySensex todayNifty todaymarkets todayBSENSE
Next
Story

Sale of electoral bonds in 3 tranches from March: FinMin

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Breaking News: Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Uri sector

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close