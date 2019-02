New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Wednesday as investors seem to be absorbing the initial shock of geopolitical instability following attack by Indian Air Force jets on terror camp in Pakistan.

The BSE Sensex jumped 262.94 points or 0.73 percent to 36,236.65 in early trade while the NSE Nifty reclaimed 10,900 by jumping 69.40 points or 0.64 percent to 10,904.70.

All the sectoral indices, led by auto, metal, bankex, FMCG and healthcare, were trading in the green with gains of up to 1.32 percent.

Prominent gainers that supported the recovery were Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCoprp, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, RIL, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, L&T, Coal India and Vedanta Ltd, rising up to 2.83 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,674.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold equities to the tune of Rs 720.27 crore Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday and the dollar fell to a three-week low on Fed's recent shift towards a more "patient" approach on policy in the face of a slowing economy, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 percent in early trade. Japan`s Nikkei share average gained 0.4 percent, while Australian stocks rose 0.3 percent.

